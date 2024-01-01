Feb 2024 - Present
The Italian Florists Group
- @italianflorist
- I'm a Creative Storyteller, Software Engineer, & Remote Worker. Currently working at flower delivery italy.
They are a skilled Florist at flower delivery italy, but their interests and talents extend far beyond the world of flowers. With badges in Coding, Remote Worker, Software Engineering and Coding, they have proven themselves to be a versatile and knowledgeable professional, always seeking to expand their horizons and excel in new areas. Their dedication to their craft and their drive to constantly learn and grow make them a valuable asset to any team.
